LCBC, AU Hold Regional Conference For Lake Chad Nations

The Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and the African Union are hosting the first regional conference on stabilisation strategy for LCBC countries affected by the Boko Haram terrorists.

The conference was declared open on Thursday by the Prime Minister of Chad, Mr Albert Padacke, who was represented by the country’s Minister of Water Resources, Sadick Haggar.

Executive Secretary of LCBC, Mr Sanusi Abdullah, also delivered the welcome address while the Acting Resident Coordinator, United Nations System in Chad, Mary-Ellen Mc MecGroaty; and the Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui, made remarks at the three-day event holding in N’Djamena, Chad’s capital.

According to a statement from the Military Public Information Officer, Colonel Mustapha Anka, a paper presentation on Operational Situation Brief was presented by the Force Commander of Multinational Joint Task Force, Major General Lucky Irabor.

The event is being attended by various governors from the LCBC countries and international humanitarian agencies among others.