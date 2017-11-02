Obaseki Gets Go-Ahead To Reconstruct Sobe-Sabongida Road

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, says he has tabled the deplorable state of Sobe -Sabongida Road before the Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and has gotten the go-ahead to reconstruct the road.

Governor Obaseki said this in Owan West Local Government Area of the state while addressing the party faithful in continuation of his thank you tour to the 18 local government areas in the state.

The governor assured the people that the road will be renovated as contractors working on Okpoji Road will be mobilised to reconstruct Sobe-Sabongida Road after completing their current project.

“Owan West is the only local government disconnected from the state capital. We will ensure the people are re-connected,” he said.

He also said that work will commence early next year on the Federal Institute of Vocational Training, Uzzeba to prepare the youth through skills acquisition to take up the job offers from his administration.

In addition to that, he promises to add 500 hectares of land to Sobe Farm, assuring the people that more industries will be set up in Sobe to provide more employment.

The All Progressives Congress Chairman in Owan West, Tunde Omoruwa commended the governor for translating his victory at the polls and the tribunal into a better life for the people.

He praised the governor for the agricultural revolution in the state and thanked him for setting up Sobe farm.

“We appeal to you sir to upgrade Sobe primary health care center to a hospital with a resident doctor,” he said.

At Afuze Mini Stadium in Owan East Local Government Area, Obaseki said the general hospital in Otuo would be opened before Christmas.