Tottenham Beat Crystal Palace At Wembley

Son Heung-min on Sunday scored the only goal of the game as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-nil at Wembley in the English Premier League’s early kick-off.

His goal, in the 64th minute, was his 20th in 72 premier league games since joining Tottenham from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side looked weary after their champions league win over Real Madrid in midweek, but son’s effort from the edge of the area on the hour mark proved enough to secure three points.

Palace’s best chance fell to Wilfried Zaha in the second half, but the winger missed an open goal after going around stand-in goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, who was making his Spurs debut.