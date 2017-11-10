Super Eagles Confident Of Victory In Algeria Clash

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are in confident mood as they face the Desert Foxes of Algeria in the World Cup qualifying game today, November 10.

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr said he has plans to give some players in his squad chance to prove themselves in the game.

However Algeria Coach, Raber Madjer has vowed to beat Nigeria in his first game in charge.

It will be recalled that the Super Eagles sealed their place at the World Cup after defeating Zambia’s Chipolopolo 1-0 in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on October 7, making them top the Group B.

Super Eagles players left the shores of Morocco for Algeria on Thursday, November 9 to get ready for the final showdown of the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers.

The match will hold by 8:30 p.m. today at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui in Constantine, Algeria.