Three Soldiers Killed As Troops Clear Boko Haram Camps

Three Soldiers have been killed and few others injured as troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force on Operation Deep Punch have embarked on clearance operations to dislodge Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) from their camps.

The troops within the last one week successfully cleared the terrorists’ camps at Talala, Ajigin, Mangzum, Abagajiri, Kafa, Dusula, Buk, Malumti and Abulam in Borno.

In a statement by the Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division, Colonel Kingsley Samuel, the troops on Friday, 10th November 2017 while acting on credible on information that the terrorists were massing up at certain camps in fringes of Sambisa Forest, advanced and cleared the BHTs at Shyadawe-Angwan-Fulani, Shyadawe-Angwan-Bula-Musa and Shyadawe.

The troops during the operation encountered BHTs and neutralized many of them.

The remains of the deceased soldiers have been evacuated while those injured are receiving medical treatment at a military hospital.

The troops also captured two-gun trucks, three motorcycles, many bicycles and a laptop containing valuable information.

They also located a vandalised and unserviceable tank in one of the cleared BHT camp.

All efforts to recover the tank failed as the troops safely withdrew back to base.