Five Herdsmen Arrested In Benue For Violating Open-Grazing Law

The Benue State government has promised to make example of five herdsmen arrested in connection with violating the open grazing prohibition law in the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom said this at the presentation of 18 operational vehicles and 100 motorcycles to the Benue State livestock guards in Makurdi, Benue State.

He lamented the brutal killing of two farmers by herdsmen in Guma and Logo local councils and alleged murder and rape of the victims’ wife.

The police in Benue confirmed the arrest of the five herdsmen. The Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu said the arrested suspects will be made to face the wrath of the law.

The suspects were arrested for bearing arms and ammunitions in Logo and Guma, local government area. They were also arrested for allegedly killing a man while trying to defend his wife from being raped.

Benue state vigilante and livestock guards numbering on Monday, November 13, 600 converged at the government house in Makurdi, the Benue State capital for the official presentation of the 18 operational vehicles and 100 motorcycles.

Governor Ortom at the inauguration said he is unhappy about the violent response of the herdsmen since the enforcement of the open-grazing law since November 1st when it was effected and vowed to prosecute those already in police custody.

Benue State Vigilante Force commandant, George Mbessey in response pledged to abide by the rules of engagement in helping security agencies track offenders.