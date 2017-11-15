Apapa Gridlock: Lagos Govt Sets Up Security Task Force

The Lagos State Government has reconstituted the Joint Security Task Force established to tackle Apapa gridlock and other security threats within the axis brought about by the blockade of major roads in the area by tankers and trucks.

The gridlock in Apapa has recently grown worse with traveller and business operators lamenting its poor effect on operations at the ports located in the axis.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal at the end of the monthly Security Council meeting chaired by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, said the task force would ensure that the roads in the axis were not totally locked down by gridlock.

He said criminals will also be prevented from taking advantage of the gridlock to perpetrate nefarious activities.

Edgal, speaking after the meeting which was held at the Lagos House in Ikeja on Wednesday, November 15 said, “We deliberated extensively on the Apapa gridlock and the Governor has approved with immediate effect the reconstitution of a joint task force.”

He said the joint task force is made up of police, the military, LASTMA and FRSC officials. The task force is set up to ensure that whilst the major problems that gave rise to that situation in the first instance are being tackled, security agencies will ensure sanity on the road.

He said a corridor for smaller vehicles will be set up to ensure that there is no complete blockade to free flow of traffic.

The CP said the Council also approved increased visibility and patrol in all parts of the state, especially in areas where there are traffic gridlock as a result of construction activities.

Edgal said due to increased patrol, about 35 notorious traffic robbers were recently arrested in Ilupeju and Oshodi axis, many of whom he said are ex-convicts and would soon be charged to court at the end of the investigation.