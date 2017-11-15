BREAKING: Buhari Orders Reinstatement Of Obiano’s Security Aides

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Nigeria Police to immediately return Anambra’s Governor Willie Obiano security aides.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in a statement on Wednesday, November 15 said Buhari made this order during his visit to Awka, Anambra State.

Obiano, while welcoming the President in Awka for the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship rally complained about the withdrawal of his security aides.

“Before departing Awka, President Buhari directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Joshak Habila to ensure the return of the governor’s security personnel,” he said.

The Senate had earlier today ordered the IGP to immediately restore the security details of Governor Obiano. The lawmakers on Wednesday criticised the decision of the IGP to withdraw the security detail attached to the governor, claiming that it is to allow for a level playing field for all contestants in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

The upper Legislative House, therefore, directed the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs to ensure that Obiano’s security aides were reinstated by Thursday, November 17.