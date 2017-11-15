PSC Delegates Team To Monitor Police Conduct In Anambra Election

The Police Service Commission (PSC) will send a high-powered team of monitors to Anambra State for the governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 18.

A statement issued Tuesday by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said the team, made up of six members (Commissioners) and 11 senior staff of the PSC, are expected to arrive in Awka, the state capital on November 16.

“The team will monitor the conduct of police officers on electoral duties during the governorship election.

“This is in the exercise of the Commission’s constitutional mandate of holding the police accountable for its actions and inactions.

“The team of monitors are expected to ensure that all policemen involved in the election stick to the rules and regulations guiding their conduct.

“It is the Commission’s contribution to the sustenance and deepening of the nations’ nascent democratic values,” the statement read in part.

The monitors, according to the PSC, would cover several polling units in several local government areas of the three senatorial zones of the state.

PSC Chairman, Sir Mike Okiro, warned that any police officer found wanting in the discharge of his/her duties during the election would be sanctioned by the Commission as the officers are expected to demonstrate a high level of discipline in the performance of their duties.

Okiro, a retired Inspector General of Police, also said the police have a big role to play in ensuring that the election is not only peaceful but credible.