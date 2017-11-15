Rohr Asks Eagles To Stay Humble After Argentina Triumph

Super Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr is happy with the resounding victory over Argentina but wants the players to stay humble.

He believes beating Argentina does not make Nigeria favourite to win the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Rohr said, “It’s good victory for us but it doesn’t mean we’ve become favourites to win the world cup. We stay humble and realize we have more work to do.

“I am happy we came back from two goals down to win 4-2, it shows we have great team spirit and determination when you keep fighting after going two goals down against a great team like Argentina.”