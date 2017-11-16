Akeredolu Presents Staff Of Office To Traditional Ruler

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has presented a Staff of Office to a traditional ruler, Oba Ajayi Oduyi (the Alapaka 1 of Kiribo Kingdom) in Ese-Odo Local Government area of Ondo state.

The stool became vacant on February 13, 2013, following the demise of Oba Fredrick Omosegbon, the Niyon of kiribo.

Presenting the new monarch with the Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment at the Methodist Primary School playing field, Kiribo, Akeredolu congratulated him on his ascension to the throne of his ancestors.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Ifedayo Abegunde, wished the monarch many years of peaceful reign over his subjects.

He also asked the people of Kiribo at home and in the diaspora to give their maximum support to Oduyi, in order to achieve success during his reign.

In an interview with newsmen, the Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, urged his fellow indigenes to cooperate with the new monarch for a successful reign.

He appealed to the people to maintain the peaceful co-existence enjoyed in the town.

In his acceptance speech, the new monarch appreciated Akeredolu for ensuring fairness all through his installation process and promised to support the government to achieve success.