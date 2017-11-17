Former President, Jonathan Says Anambra Is PDP State

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that Anambra State since the beginning of democracy in Nigeria has remained a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state.

Jonathan said this on Thursday in Onitsha at the grand finale campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Anambra, Oseloka Obaze.

“Today, we are here because of one unique thing that is the elections that is coming up on Saturday. Anambra State, from the beginning of this democracy, 1999, 1999, when we were inaugurated till date, Anambra State remains a PDP state.”

Recalling the efforts of founding fathers of the party, Jonathan said founding fathers party like Alex Ekweme is an indigene of Anambra. He also said 80% of the people of Anambra are supporters of the PDP.

“80% of people from this state are PDP. The founding fathers of PDP that was mentioned by the state Chairman, Chief Dr Alex Ekwueme, the pioneer Chairman, the founding Chairman of PDP and he is from Anambra.

“Aside the pioneering role played by people like Ekwueme and other leaders from this state. This state has a population that is clearly PDP and the other population that are friends to PDP.”

The former President also said he had huge support from Anambra during the previous elections and his political activities urging the citizens to support the PDP candidate for their business to flourish.

“All my elections and all our activities, the spirit of Anambra has been with the PDP. PDP government headed by Obaze will bring development to Anambra State. In a PDP government, your business will flourish,” he said.