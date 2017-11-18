PSC Commends Police After Anambra Governorship Election

The Police Service Commission has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of police officers during the Governorship election held in Anambra State today, November 18.

The Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani in a statement on Saturday said a team of 16 members and Staff of the Commission, comprising five Commissioners and 11 monitors were in Anambra State to monitor the conduct of police Officers on electoral duties during the election.

‘’The team visited six local governments across the three Senatorial zones of the State where it observed a highly improved deployment of policemen during the election. The Policemen on duties were civil, polite and friendly in the performance of their duties,’’

Ani said the team visited polling Units in Agulu, Onitsha, Awka, Ihiala, Anaocha and Aguleri. The team was also in Okija and Abagana, adding that the major roads in Anambra State were manned by either different formations of the Nigeria Police Force or the Military.

The Nigeria Police Force said it deployed 26,000 men and women for the exercise.