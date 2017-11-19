AnambraDecides: Obiano Takes Early Lead In Governorship Race

Incumbent Governor Willie Obiano and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance has opened up a huge lead in the Anambra State governorship race.

With official results for seven of the state’s 21 local government areas announced, Mr Obiano has polled twice as much vote as his closest rival.

Based on results from Njikoka, Dunukofia, Awka South, Ayamelum, Anaocha, Orumba South, and Ekwusigo LGAs, the incumbent governor has so far polled 87,026 votes, which is 48,158 votes more than his closest rival, Mr Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress.

Mr Nwoye secured 38,868 votes from the seven local government areas.

Peoples Democratic Candidate, Mr Oseloka Obaze, is currently third in the race with 25,506 votes from the seven LGAs with UPP candidate and former Aviation Minister, Mr Osita Chidoka, trailing far behind.

See the breakdown of the results from the seven LGAs below:

Njikoka LGA:

APC—5,756

APGA—16,944

PDP—3,477

UPP—108

Dunukofia LGA:

APC—7016

APGA—8,575

PDP—1,530

UPP—106

Awka South LGA:

APC—6,167

APGA—18,957

PDP—5,354

UPP—150

Ayamelum LGA:

APC—5,412

APGA—14,593

PDP—2,323

UPP—77

Anaocha LGA:

APC—5,297

APGA—11,237

PDP—6,554

UPP—146

Orumba South:

APC —3,808

APGA —8,125

PDP —2,412

UPP 465

Ekwusigo LGA:

APC —5,412

APGA —8,595

PDP —3,856

UPP 320