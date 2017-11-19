#AnambraDecides: Obiano Takes Early Lead In Governorship Race
Incumbent Governor Willie Obiano and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance has opened up a huge lead in the Anambra State governorship race.
With official results for seven of the state’s 21 local government areas announced, Mr Obiano has polled twice as much vote as his closest rival.
Based on results from Njikoka, Dunukofia, Awka South, Ayamelum, Anaocha, Orumba South, and Ekwusigo LGAs, the incumbent governor has so far polled 87,026 votes, which is 48,158 votes more than his closest rival, Mr Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress.
Mr Nwoye secured 38,868 votes from the seven local government areas.
Peoples Democratic Candidate, Mr Oseloka Obaze, is currently third in the race with 25,506 votes from the seven LGAs with UPP candidate and former Aviation Minister, Mr Osita Chidoka, trailing far behind.
See the breakdown of the results from the seven LGAs below:
Njikoka LGA:
APC—5,756
APGA—16,944
PDP—3,477
UPP—108
Dunukofia LGA:
APC—7016
APGA—8,575
PDP—1,530
UPP—106
Awka South LGA:
APC—6,167
APGA—18,957
PDP—5,354
UPP—150
Ayamelum LGA:
APC—5,412
APGA—14,593
PDP—2,323
UPP—77
Anaocha LGA:
APC—5,297
APGA—11,237
PDP—6,554
UPP—146
Orumba South:
APC —3,808
APGA —8,125
PDP —2,412
UPP 465
Ekwusigo LGA:
APC —5,412
APGA —8,595
PDP —3,856
UPP 320