APGA’S Landslide Victory Shows Obiano Has Done Well – Umeh

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Umeh, says his party’s victory at the Anambra governorship election has shown that Governor Willi Obiano has done well in his first term.

Umeh said this in Awka, the state capital during his appearance on a special edition of Sunday Politics, hours after Obiano was declared the winner of the just concluded poll.

“It is for the people to judge the performance of their governor and whoever they have put in office to serve them,” he said.

“So, the statement made today is a very strong statement by the people of Anambra State and it is an endorsement that Obiano has done well in the first term and they want him to continue for another term in office.

“I don’t think he neglected anybody in the first four years, anybody saying that is being economical with the truth otherwise he wouldn’t have won this election in this fashion – landslide across the entire street,” he added.

The APGA chieftain, who promised the people that the party would continue to deliver on its campaign promises, said Governor Obiano would build on the success he has recorded in Anambra.

He also highlighted some of the progress the party has made so far and gave an insight into the governor’s plan for the next four years.

“Let me say that in his first term, he has been able to do quite a lot in terms of physical infrastructure, human capital development, and he has been able to create a healthy government state workforce.

“He has done a lot in agriculture, education, in the healthcare system where he has also introduced the State Health Insurance Scheme. He has also started an airport project which he promised to deliver in three years and work has commenced there.

“So, his campaign mantra is ‘better today and greater tomorrow’. So, you can see now that in the next four years, he is going to build on what he has done; he will consolidate on his present achievements and make greater impacts in other areas,” Umeh said.