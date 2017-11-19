Fayose Congratulates Obiano On Landslide Victory

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated Governor Willie Obiano for his landslide victory in the just concluded Anambra election.

The governor, who spoke on Sunday through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, was convinced that the results clearly showed that connection to the people was key to winning an election.

He also commended the conduct of the poll, describing the performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies as above average.

Governor Fayose said the success of the election was a sign that INEC was listening to the cries of Nigerians for a return to the legacy of free, fair and credible elections.

“Even though there were reports of malfunctioning of card readers, number of votes exceeding number of accredited voters, and pockets of violence as well as buying of votes, the Anambra governorship election was better than others conducted by INEC under the present government of APC,” he said.

“By now, INEC ought to have resolved all issues on card readers because it does not augur well for the electoral process and INEC itself if we are still being faced with failure of card readers on election day.”

The governor also commended observers for ensuring that the election was relatively credible and urged them to focus more attention on the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti and Osun states.

“Particularly, we will be having governorship election here in Ekiti on July 14, 2018. I want both local and international observers to be involved before and during the election because what the people of Ekiti State desire is freedom to choose their governor.

“In 2018, we should no longer be talking about failure of card readers, late arrival of electoral materials at polling units and other problems identified during the Anambra election,” he said.

Fayose, who observed that credible electoral process was the only way democracy can be sustained in the country, said: “Even elected public officers will have no option than to deliver democracy dividends to the people if there is assurance that votes will count.”