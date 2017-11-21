Putin Hails Assad For ‘Fighting Terrorists

Channels Television  
Updated November 21, 2017
Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on Damascus’s results in “fighting terrorist groups,” the Kremlin said Tuesday.

“For a start I want to congratulate you with the results that Syria is achieving in the fight against terrorist groups… the Syrian nation is going through a very serious experience and nonetheless is approaching the final, inevitable defeat of the terrorists,” Putin told Assad, the Kremlin website reported.

AFP


