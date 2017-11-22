Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football At 35

Former Super Eagles forward Yakubu Aiyegbeni has officially announced his retirement from playing football.

Yakubu, popularly known as ‘The Yak’, declared his retirement from professional football on Wednesday at the age of 35.

He had been a free agent after being released by Coventry City earlier this year and decided to end his playing career having failed to secure a new deal elsewhere.

The former Nigerian striker spent most of his career in England, turning out for Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers, and Reading.

He scored 21 goals in 57 appearances for the Super Eagles, making him Nigeria’s third all-time top scorer.

Meanwhile, goodwill messages have been pouring in for the 35-year-old who retired from football on his birthday.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has joined numerous fans of the former Portsmouth and Middlesbrough forward to congratulate him on his birthday.

See tweets below;

Happy birthday former @NGSuperEagles striker Yakubu AIyegbeni. The Yak recorded a total number of 21 goals and he is 3rd best all time scorer of the senior national team. Thank you for the memories 🌟✨🎇🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/fysBLQOtXj — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) November 22, 2017

And his career was over at this point … Happy birthday Yakubu Aiyegbeni, ur World Cup miss wud be hard for us to ever forget pic.twitter.com/dCTwVfd7H1 — UNCLE MUFASA (@kparaga) November 22, 2017

Happy retirement to the great Yak. Yakubu Aiyegbeni. One of the greatest goalscorers ever produced by Nigeria. — Tunde Olawuwo (@corpertee) November 22, 2017

Happy 35th Birthday and happy retirement to Pompey legend and one of Nigeria’s brightest forward ever, Yakubu Aiyegbeni #FarewellTheYak — Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan) November 22, 2017

Life isn’t fair. Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s career was judged based on a single miss against korea in the world cup. Man had almost 100 EPL goals. — Z.B.T (@ZayyanZizou) November 22, 2017