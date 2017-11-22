Yakubu Aiyegbeni Retires From Football At 35

Updated November 22, 2017
Former Super Eagles forward Yakubu Aiyegbeni has officially announced his retirement from playing football.

Yakubu, popularly known as ‘The Yak’, declared his retirement from professional football on Wednesday at the age of 35.

He had been a free agent after being released by Coventry City earlier this year and decided to end his playing career having failed to secure a new deal elsewhere.

The former Nigerian striker spent most of his career in England, turning out for Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers, and Reading.

He scored 21 goals in 57 appearances for the Super Eagles, making him Nigeria’s third all-time top scorer.

Meanwhile, goodwill messages have been pouring in for the 35-year-old who retired from football on his birthday.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has joined numerous fans of the former Portsmouth and Middlesbrough forward to congratulate him on his birthday.

See tweets below;


