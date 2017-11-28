Missau Files Subpoena For IGP To Appear In Court

The lawmaker representing Bauchi Central senatorial district, Senator Isah Missau has filed a subpoena to compel the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris to appear in court to testify on his behalf and also produce documents that will aid his defence.

Counsel to Missau Mr Joshua Musa argued that a defendant is entitled to every document and persons and materials needed to defend himself.

He also argued that the IGP is not listed as a defendant or prosecutor in the case and as such, there is no reason why he should not be invited.



The new counsel to the Federal Government in the case Mr Alex Iziyon who said he had gotten a fiat from the Attorney – General to prosecute on behalf of the government filed an application challenging the subpoena.

The trial judge justice Ishaq Bello who is also the chief justice of the FCT judiciary adjourned to the December 4 for argument in the subpoena.

Meanwhile, Mr Iziyon says he would amend the five charges initially filed against Senator Missau to seven charges.

The lawmaker is facing trial for allegedly bearing false witness against the Inspector General of Police.

In August, he had levelled series of corruption allegations against the police in which he accused the police boss of collecting gratification from policemen attached to private citizens and oil companies.

Senator Misau further mentioned the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, in fresh allegations against Mr Idris when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Ethics on October 25.

In the new allegations, the lawmaker accused the police boss of favouritism in the promotion and appointment of Commissioners of Police and also alleged that he purchased two Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for Mrs Buhari for personal use.

Mrs Buhari, however, denied the claims in a tweet in which she said: “I am still using my personal cars”.