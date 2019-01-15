Buhari Meets IGP, AIG In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammad at the Presidential Villa.

Although details of the meeting are still sketchy, it may not be unconnected with the retirement of the IGP as his tenure expires today after attaining the mandatory 35 years in service.

Consequently, there have been reports that the Assistant Inspector General of Police may be the next IGP but there’s yet to be any official communication to that effect.

Meanwhile the president is expected to preside over an extraordinary Federal Executive Council meeting around 3:00 pm.