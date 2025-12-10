VIDEO: Tinubu Calls For Stronger Measures To Address Farmer–Herder Conflicts

`President Bola Tinubu has called for strong action to address the constant conflict between farmers and herders in the country.

Speaking just before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting commenced at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday.

Tinubu asked Vice President Kashim Shettima, working with the National Executive Council (NEC), to look for villages or grazing reserves that can be salvaged or rehabilitated into ranches and livestock settlements.

He said, “We must eliminate the possibility of conflicts and turn the Livestock reform into economically viable development. The opportunity is there, let’s utilise it.

“And it is in NEC, if we exercise the constitutional requirement which states that the land belongs to the states, whichever one they can salvage, convert to a livestock village, let us stop this conflict area and turn it into economic opportunities and prosperity.”