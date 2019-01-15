[Video] New IGP Vows To Tackle Insecurity

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has promised to tackle kidnapping and other security challenges in the country.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday while addressing journalists shortly after his appointment.

“I’d like to thank Mr President for considering me worthy to be the next Inspector General of Police and we know there are security challenges that we need to tackle in the country.

“We have issues of kidnapping, abduction and other security challenges and we are going to re-strategise from the strategy the former Inspector General has put in place and we will make sure that we tackle the challenges head on,” he said.

When asked if the police will remain partisan in the coming general elections, Adamu said: “We are professionals, we are going to stick by the rules and we’re going to do the right thing.

“You’ve heard from the former Inspector General of Police that adequate arrangements have been made to make sure that free, fair and credible elections take place in Nigeria and we are going to build on the strategies put in place”.

Buhari Appoints Mohammed Adamu As IGP, Ibrahim Idris Bows Out

Mr Adamu’s appointment lays to rest, the controversy surrounding the retirement of the former IGP Ibrahim Idris as there were speculations that President Buhari might extend his tenure.

The Force Public Relations Officer Jimoh Moshood also announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, saying President Buhari had asked Mr Idris to hand over to Mr Adamu following his retirement from service.

Mr Idris turned 60 years old today, January 15.