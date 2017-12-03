Kogi Government Offers Scholarship To 25 Medical Students

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has offered a special scholarship to 25 medical students of Kogi State University (KSU), Ayingba to enable them to complete their course of studies in other universities across the country.

Governor Bello on Saturday while addressing the management and students of the institution in Government House in Lokoja, said the College of Health Science of the University will gain the desired accreditation from Medical and Dental Council as well as national university commission.

Since the establishment of KSU, Ayingba in 1999, the College of Medicine is yet to gain accreditation, making it difficult for medical students to graduate.

The Kogi State government, therefore, fixed a special scholarship scheme in three different universities where the medical students complete their education.

While 10 of the KSU students will complete their education at Ebonyi State University, eight will be going to the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) and seven, Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto State respectively.

The management of the university and the students at the banquet hall of the government house in Lokoja on Saturday appreciated the gesture of the state government.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Mohammed Sani Abdulkadir in his speech appealed to the state governor to come to the aid of the institution for the accreditation of courses in the university while the provost of the College of Health Sciences, Professor Margret Araoye commends the state government for prioritising Health and Education sectors.