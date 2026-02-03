Kogi Govt Temporarily Shuts Down Schools To Implement Protective Measures

The Kogi State Government has announced the temporary closure of schools across the state, citing preventive measures based on credible intelligence to safeguard pupils, students, and teachers.

In a message to members, Reuben Jimoh, Chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Kogi State Chapter, announced that the state government has moved the midterm break forward. He said that the break will now serve as an emergency lockdown, effective until February 16, 2026.

But speaking to newsmen in Lokoja on Tuesday, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the decision was made out of responsibility, not panic, emphasizing that the government chose to act proactively rather than wait for avoidable incidents.

“The safety of our children, teachers, and educational institutions remains non-negotiable. This administration will always prioritize lives while ensuring continuity in governance and education,” Fanwo said.

According to the commissioner, Governor Usman Ododo has directed all relevant agencies to deploy the necessary measures to ensure schools resume academic activities as soon as it is safe, minimizing disruption to the state’s academic calendar.

Fanwo also commended the security agencies for their timely and actionable intelligence, noting that the cooperation demonstrates the effectiveness of Kogi’s security architecture.

He reassured the public that the government is fully on top of the situation, with security agencies working round the clock to identify, locate, and decisively deal with criminal hideouts.