Charly Boy Leads Protest Against Libyan Slavery

Veteran Nigerian Musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has led a protest against reported slave auction in Libya.

Charley Boy on Monday, December 4 led the protest to the Foreign Affairs Head Office in Abuja with his hands chained.

The group of protesters called Our Mumu Don Do Movement was led by Charley in reaction to the plight of Nigerians in Libya demanded that proactive and reactive steps be taken by the Federal Government over the plight of Nigerians sold as slaves in Libya.

There has been an outcry on social media in reaction to the ongoing slave action in Libya after a recent CNN viral video showing migrants being traded in an auction which many narrating their sad ordeal.

President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate, and House of Representatives has condemned the modern day slavery in Libya with the executives vowing to stop illegal migration in Nigeria.