Aruna Quadri Emerges Africa’s Best, Ranks 21 Globally

Nigerian table tennis player, Aruna Quadri has set new record as he is ranked best African ITTF Player.

The 29-year-old ranked 21 in the latest ITTF ranking released on Thursday by the world table tennis ruling body.

Quadri surpassed his best of 25th in the ranking to displace Egypt’s Omar Assar as Africa’s best ranked player in the world.

Following her victories over top ranked players at the Swedish Open, Quadri amassed 50 points to improve from 2,457 to 2,507 points.