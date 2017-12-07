Brussels Loses Euro 2020 Matches To Wembley – UEFA

Channels Television  
Updated December 7, 2017

UEFA-Euro-2020-Logo-London

Wembley Stadium in London will host four Euro 2020 matches originally set to be staged in Brussels, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said on Thursday.

The European football governing body’s executive committee decided “unanimously” to strip Brussels of its four matches due to the inability of Belgian organisers to guarantee the new stadium to the north of the capital where they would have been held could be built in time.

Wembley will now host seven matches, including the two semi-finals and the final on July 12, 2020.

AFP


More on Sports

Aruna Quadri Emerges Africa’s Best, Ranks 21 Globally

Coutinho Refuses To Rule Out Liverpool Exit

UEFA To Reject Milan’s Voluntary Settlement – Reports

Five Memorable Manchester Derbies

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV