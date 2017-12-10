Buhari Shares Photos To Encourage Farmers

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared photos of his farm where he says he grows fruits, vegetables, and rears cattle.

The president who shared the photos on Sunday said he is currently at his home town in Katsina state, Duara, where he will be spending sometime before proceeding to France for the ‘One Planet Summit’.

He said the reason for sharing the pictures was to inspire someone to take up farming.

“I’m spending a few days at home in Daura before I travel to France for the One Planet Summit. Today I paid a visit to my farm. I grow fruits & vegetables and keep cattle. I hope this will inspire one more person to take up farming. My vision is for a country that grows what it eats,” he wrote.

The President is expected to travel to France on Monday and will be accompanied by the governors of Adamawa, Kano and Ondo States, as well as the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Environment.

Themed ‘Climate Change Financing’, the summit which will kick off on Tuesday, is jointly organised by the United Nations, the World Bank Group, and the French Government in partnership with non-governmental organisations concerned about reversing the negative effects of climate change.

Before heading for the Summit venue, the Nigerian leader will attend a lunch hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France for Heads of State and Governments at the Elysee Palace.