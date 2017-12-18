PENGASSAN Suspends Nationwide Strike

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has suspended its planned nationwide strike.

The decision to suspend the strike which was planned to commence 11:59 pm today (Monday) followed the intervention of the Director of State Security Service, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu.

PENGASSAN giving reasons for the strike had earlier alleged anti-labour practices against some of its members by some indigenous oil companies.

The management of Neconde Energy Limited after the negotiation with the DSS, the Federal Government represented by the Minister of Labour and Minister of State for Petroleum offered a letter of recall to the sacked employees of the company.

Neconde Energy Limited was represented by its Medical Director and legal consultants. The management also agreed to allow the union to exist in the company.

PENGASSAN National PRO, Fortune Obi who disclosed the decision of the association to suspend the strike to Channels Television on Monday, added that the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, therefore, agreed to endeavor to resolve anti-union posture by other indigenous companies and marginal field operators while a meeting was fixed for the second week of January 2018 to look at the issues.