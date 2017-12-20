Lawmaker Wants ‘Not Too Young To Run Bill’ Urgently Passed

The Senator representing Yobe North Constituency, Ahmed Lawan, has asked the State Houses of Assembly to urgently pass the Not too young to run Bill’ as part of efforts to ensure adequate involvement of youths in governance at all levels.

The Senator made the call during a meeting of the Northern Forum of the National Youth Council of Nigeria in Abuja, said that the ‘not too young to run bill’ was passed by the National Assembly to ensure that youths are encouraged to contribute meaningfully towards nation building.

Senator Lawan also urged members of the National Youth Council to present a bill before the Assembly so as to give legal backing to the council as he assured that the National Assembly would give priority to such bill, in an effort to address increasing unemployment in the country.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Council, Dr Dickson Akoh, blamed the council for its inability to organize elections at the National level for the past twelve years.