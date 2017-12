The Presidency has reacted to criticism on the timing of a documentary titled “Buhari: Beyond the Iron and Steel” put together by the President’s media team.

The documentary is aimed at showing the other side of President Muhammadu Buhari and will be aired today and tomorrow by 8:00 p.m on Channels Television and NTA.

Presidency in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina insisted that the documentary will be aired, describing the criticism about the timing as malicious.

The president’s spokesman, said fault-finding is the stock-in-trade of such people, and if the critics mistakenly find themselves in heaven, they would even complain against God.

”The reactions mainly dwell on the fact that a documentary showing the human side of the President (as against the well-known iron and steel) is coming at a time there is severe fuel scarcity in the country and I say, why not? Is life all about doom and gloom? Must we sit in ashes and wear sackcloth perpetually, and ignore the brighter side of life? God forbid!”

Adesina insists that the current fuel crisis is a deliberate mischief and sabotage by some marketers, who want to force the hands of government to increase the pump price. He assured Nigerians that the government is working to restore normalcy.

“The current fuel crisis is a combination of snafu (situation normal all fouled up) in the distribution process of petrol (which the NNPC admitted at the onset of the problem), and deliberate mischief and sabotage by some marketers, who want to force the hands of government to increase the pump price,” Adesina said.

He said further that the situation is compounded by hoarding of products and panic buying. He said despite the temporal pains, life must continue, and we must look at the cheery side, while the government works hard to bring succour.