NNPC Restores Escravos-Lagos Pipeline, Resumes Gas Supply

The Escravos-Lagos Pipeline (ELP) has been restored and gas supply to customers on the line including power generating companies has resumed.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) disclosed this on Monday, following a bush fire accident that occurred on January 2, 2018, which blew up a section of the ELP at Abakila in Ondo State.

A statement by the Group General Manger, Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Abuja, Ndu Ughamadu, said the repair work on the pipeline followed the directive by the Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, to carry out an assessment of the damage with a view to getting a prompt solution.

According to NNPC’s statement, the incident affected gas supply to customers in Ondo, Ogun and Lagos states with the subsequent shutdown of a number of power plants.

It, however, noted that with the restoration of the ELP and resumption of gas supply, the affected power plants with a combined generating capacity of 1,143MW would resume power generation.

The power plants include: Egbin Power Plant in Lagos State; Olorunshogo Power Plant, PEL Olorunshogo and Paras Power Plant in Ogun State; and Omotosho Power Plant in Ondo State.

The 36-inch Escravos to Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) is a natural gas pipeline built in 1989 to supply gas from Escravos in the Niger Delta to various consumption utilization areas.

It supplies gas to power plants in the South-west and also feeds the West African Gas Pipeline System.