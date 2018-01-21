BREAKING: Suspected Herdsmen Set Falae’s Farm Ablaze

Suspected herdsmen have set the farm of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae, near Akure, the Ondo State capital on fire.

The Spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident told Channels Television that the Police are trying to put out the fire.

He, however, said that the police could not immediately confirm whether the act was actually committed by herdsmen as no one has been arrested in connection with it and no one was seen at the scene when policemen got there.

More to follow…