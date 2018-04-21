World War II ‘White Angel’ French Nun Dies At 103

Channels Television  
Updated April 21, 2018
World War II 'White Angel' French Nun Dies At 103
(FILES) In this file photograph taken on August 19, 2012, Sister and former nurse Marie-Agnes Valois (C) lays down flowers in front of a memorial near Dieppe northwestern France, during the 70th anniversary ceremony of the Dieppe Raid, held in memory of the Second World War Allied attack on the German-occupied port of Dieppe on August 19, 1942, during which some 6,000 infantrymen, predominantly Canadian, were supported by limited Royal Navy and large Royal Air Force contingents, and 900 Canadians perished. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

 

A French nun who was called “the white angel” by Canadian soldiers she saved during one of the worst single disasters to befall Allied armies during World War II has died aged 103, authorities said Saturday.

Sister Agnes-Marie Valois died on Thursday in a monastery, officials in the northern town of Dieppe said.

She tended to wounded soldiers in the Dieppe Raid of August 19, 1942, when a 6,000-strong force of Canadian and British troops lost 4,131 men — they were killed, wounded or captured in just six hours while briefly seizing a Channel port held by the Germans.

Valois saved several lives by persuading German officials to tend to some of the wounded and also stole German rations to feed the injured.

The raid, codenamed Operation Jubilee, was the first time the Canadian army had engaged in the European theatre of the war.

Her father was an industrialist in the French city of Rouen. Born in 1914, Agnes Valois trained as a nurse with the Red Cross before joining the Augustine order in 1936.

AFP



More on World News

Queen Marks 92nd Birthday With Commonwealth Concert

Russia ‘Welcomes’ North Korea’s Nuclear Declaration

North Korea’s Kim Says No More Nuclear, Missile Tests

Comey Memos Add To Trump Legal Woes

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV