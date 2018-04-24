How Hoodlums Tried To Help Dino Melaye Escape From Custody – Police

Police authorities have confirmed that Senator Dino Melaye jumped from a moving vehicle today in Abuja, allegedly in a bid to escape.

The Police in a statement signed its spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said some hoodlums who drove in two Hilux vehicle tried to help the Senator’s escape by blocking the police vehicle conveying him to a court in Kogi State.

“At about 1200Hrs of today Sen. Dino Melaye while in lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force and being taken for arraignment in Federal High Court, Lokoja from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in Two (2) Toyota Hilux Vehicles blocked the Police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 Round About, Abuja.

“In the process, the Senator jumped out of the Police vehicle through the window and was rescued (sic) from the Policemen by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination,” the statement read in part.

According to the police, the lawmaker was taken away by the hoodlums after he jumped from the window of the moving vehicle.

Melaye was however re-arrested by the police at the hospital where he was rushed to after sustaining injuries from the incident.

“The Police team re-enforced and trailed Senator Dino Melaye to Zankli Hospital, Abuja where he was re-arrested. The Senator would be arraigned in court without further delay,” Moshood added.

The Police have also recovered the Toyota Hilux vehicles used by the hoodlums.

A thorough investigation, according to the police will be conducted into the circumstances leading to Senator Dino Melaye attempted rescue from police custody.