BREAKING: Reps In Rowdy Session Over $496m Tucano Aircraft Purchase

The House of Representatives is in a rowdy session over the presidential request to include the $496million fund for the purchase of Tucano aircraft in the 2018 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly.

During Thursday’s plenary at the Lower Chamber in Abuja, some members were of the opinion that the request should be presented as a bill and not in form of a motion as presented by the Acting Deputy Leader Mohammed Monguno.

However, others noted that the spending process had already been declared illegal and the motion shouldn’t be considered by the House.

More to follow…