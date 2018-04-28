INEC Verification Exercise For Melaye’s Recall In Pictures

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Saturday began the with the verification exercise for the recall process of Senator Dino Melaye.

The exercise is taking place across the local government areas in Kogi West Senatorial District of the state where the lawmaker represents in the National Assembly.

Constituents who had petitioned the INEC about the lawmakers’ recall trooped out in large number to verify their signatures at various polling units.

The verification exercise taking place today is consequent to the meeting of stakeholders convened by INEC on Wednesday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

According to a timetable released by the electoral umpire, the outcomes of the exercise will be declared on Sunday, April 29.

See photos from some polling units below: