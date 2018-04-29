Melaye’s Recall: Group Wants INEC To Punish Those Behind Forged Signatures

A group under the aegis of Concerned Nigerians have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to prosecute those involved in forging signatures for the recall process of the Senator representing the Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye.

The group is of the opinion that there were irregularities, manipulations and forgery during the recall process.

In a statement by the spokesman of the group, Theophilus Abu Agada, the group is calling on the INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu, to prosecute all those who played a role in perpetrating forgery and also conniving with the initiators of Senator Melaye’s recall to smuggle in names of those who never appended their signatures to the purported list, asking for the recall of the Senator as this portends serious dangers for the 2019 elections.

“If Professor Mahmood Yakubu, fails to do this, it will, therefore, mean he lacks the moral value to continue as INEC chairman since all these things happened under his watch.

“We equally enjoin the electorates whose names were fraudulently included in the recall list to approach the Court for redress as our organisation, Concerned Nigerians is willing to provide legal services and other supports for the affected persons to get justice.

“Most of the electorates we spoke with told us in confidence that they neither wrote nor signed the purported list calling for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye.

“We are calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission to as a matter of urgency investigate and prosecute those responsible for the names that were smuggled into the list.

“INEC and it’s officials must ensure such people stop making a mockery of our democratic system and allow the people to freely make their democratic choice as regards who govern or represent them at all times”.