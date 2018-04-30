PHOTOS: Trump Hosts Buhari In White House

Channels Television  
Updated April 30, 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington D.C. on April 30, 2018.

 

United States President, Donald Trump, has received President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House in Washington D.C.

Both leaders held bilateral talks when they met on Monday evening while President Buhari briefed reporters about the security situation in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Buhari Meets Trump, Insists Nigerian Herdsmen Don’t Carry AK-47

He noted that Nigerian herders do not carry anything more than a stick and occasionally a matchet to cut down foliage to feed their livestock.

See photos below:



More on Headlines

BREAKING: Trump Hails Buhari For Fighting ‘Massive Corruption’, Terrorism

Buhari Meets With Trump, Blames Killings On Libyan Crisis

Benue Govt Sues Miyetti Allah Over ‘Killings’

Court Jails Senior Lawyer, Nwobike Over Justice Perversion

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV