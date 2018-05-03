Be Fair In Reporting Govt Activities, Lai Mohammed Tells Media

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, has appealed to the media to always ensure fairness, impartiality, truth and accuracy in reporting the activities of government

He said this on Thursday in Abuja where he asked them to carry out their duties in line with the principles of responsible journalism.

Mr Mohammed made the appeal in a statement by his media aide Segun Adeyemi, to mark the 2018 World Press Freedom Day with the theme “Keeping Power In Check: Media, Justice and the Rule of Law.”

He said that as an important pillar of democracy, the media must purge itself of all prejudice in order to be able to hold all the levels and arms of government to account.

The minister, however, commended the role of the media so far in promoting democracy in Nigeria, adding that they should strive to operate above political influence and interference.

He noted that as the political parties and the nation in general prepare for another electioneering process, the media must ensure the transparency of the entire political process through unbiased and objective reporting.

Mohammed was worried about how some vested political interests were allegedly exploring the media to promote divisions along ethnic and religious lines in the country, saying such unpatriotic conduct would not augur well for the nation’s unity and progress.

He stressed that the government was not unaware of the effort of mischief makers to use the social media, in particular, to undermine it and promote ethnic and religious crises, especially ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The minister further restated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to press freedom in the country.

He added that the present administration would continue to ensure that journalists are able to carry out their duties unfettered.