Team Nigeria Prepares For U.S. Streets Invitational Wrestling

Commonwealth champions Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg), Aminat Adeniyi (62kg) and Blessing Oborududu (68kg) have commenced preparation for the upcoming Beat The Streets Invitational wrestling event in the United States of America.

The three female freestyle wrestlers won gold at the recently-concluded 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia and are currently training in Akure and Yenagoa with their sparring partners, ahead of the one-day event scheduled to take place at the famous Times Square in New York on 17 May, 2018.

The prestigious event which will feature some of the finest wrestlers in the world is on the aegis of the United States Wrestling Federation.

President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) Hon. Daniel Igali stated that the competition will afford the athletes the needed exposure and experience at global level.

“You go and compete against the top wrestlers in the world in your weight category, that is what we’ve always wanted for them,” the Olympic champion said.

“But in this particular instance, their transportation is taken care of by the Beat the Streets organisers. So it is a plus for us.

“For us, it is an opportunity for our athletes to be at one of the premier wrestling events in the world, and to have the added experience and exposure at this tournament.”

After about 2 weeks of intensive preparation, the team, a coach and an official will depart Nigeria for New York on 14 May, and return a day after the tournament on 18 May.