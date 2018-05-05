EKEDC Restores Power To Ikoyi, Environs After Fire Outbreak

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says it has restored supply to all areas affected by the inferno at Alagbon Transmission Injection Station where a 66MVA caught fire in Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

The company announced this in a statement signed by EKEDC’s spokesperson, Godwin Idemudia, and obtained by Channels Television on Saturday.

It said the restoration of supply was achieved through the combined efforts of engineers from the company and their counterparts from the Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN).

According to the statement, the technicians were able to quickly effect a perfect back feeding arrangement while the repairs of the damaged transformer were on.

EKEDC described the restoration of supply to the areas as a testimony to the quick recovery rate of the company during the crisis period.

It further thanked all affected customers and the general public for their cooperation, understanding and sympathy while the power interruption lasted.