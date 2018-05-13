Indonesia Church Blasts: Timeline Of Militant Attacks

Channels Television  
Updated May 13, 2018
Deadly Indonesia Church Suicide Bombings Committed By One Family
This handout photo released by the Presidential Palace on May 13, 2018, shows Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo (2nd R) with officials at the scene of an attack outside the Central Pantekosta church (Gereja Pantekosta Pusat) in Surabaya. Handout / INDONESIAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE / AFP

 

Explosions, including a suicide bombing, at three churches in Indonesia’s second largest city Surabaya on Sunday are the latest in a string of deadly attacks in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country.

Here is a timeline of previous attacks:

2000s

– December 2000: Improvised bombs disguised as Christmas gifts delivered to churches and clergymen kill 19 people and injure scores more across Indonesia.

– October 2002: Bombs at crowded nightspots in the resort island of Bali kill 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, in Indonesia’s worst-ever terror attack.

– September 2004: A suicide car bomb kills 10 outside the Australian embassy in Jakarta.

– May 2005: Twin bomb blasts kill 22 at a market in the Central Sulawesi town of Tentena in an attack bearing the hallmarks of radical group Jemaah Islamiyah.

– October 2005: Three suicide bombers detonate explosives at tourist spots on Bali, killing 20.

– July 2009: Nine people are killed and more than 40 injured when suicide bombers target the luxury Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott hotels in Jakarta.

2010s

– January 2016: A gun and suicide attack in the capital Jakarta leaves four attackers and four civilians dead. It was the first assault claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group in Southeast Asia.

– May 2017: Suicide attacks kill three policemen and injured a dozen others at a busy bus station in Jakarta in an attack claimed by IS.

– February 2018: A radical Islamist, who had wanted to fight with IS in Syria, injures four people with a sword in an attack during Sunday mass at church outside Yogyakarta.

– May 2018: Five police officers and a prisoner are killed in clashes at a high-security jail that saw Islamist inmates take an officer hostage. IS claims responsibility.

AFP



More on World News

Israel Approves Controversial Jerusalem Cable Car Project

UAE Launches $45bn Investment To Boost Refineries

Five Students Dead, 12 Swept Away After Pakistan Bridge Collapses

First China-Made Aircraft Carrier Starts Sea Trials

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV