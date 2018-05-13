Indonesia Church Blasts: Timeline Of Militant Attacks

Explosions, including a suicide bombing, at three churches in Indonesia’s second largest city Surabaya on Sunday are the latest in a string of deadly attacks in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country.

Here is a timeline of previous attacks:

2000s

– December 2000: Improvised bombs disguised as Christmas gifts delivered to churches and clergymen kill 19 people and injure scores more across Indonesia.

– October 2002: Bombs at crowded nightspots in the resort island of Bali kill 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, in Indonesia’s worst-ever terror attack.

– September 2004: A suicide car bomb kills 10 outside the Australian embassy in Jakarta.

– May 2005: Twin bomb blasts kill 22 at a market in the Central Sulawesi town of Tentena in an attack bearing the hallmarks of radical group Jemaah Islamiyah.

– October 2005: Three suicide bombers detonate explosives at tourist spots on Bali, killing 20.

– July 2009: Nine people are killed and more than 40 injured when suicide bombers target the luxury Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott hotels in Jakarta.

2010s

– January 2016: A gun and suicide attack in the capital Jakarta leaves four attackers and four civilians dead. It was the first assault claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group in Southeast Asia.

– May 2017: Suicide attacks kill three policemen and injured a dozen others at a busy bus station in Jakarta in an attack claimed by IS.

– February 2018: A radical Islamist, who had wanted to fight with IS in Syria, injures four people with a sword in an attack during Sunday mass at church outside Yogyakarta.

– May 2018: Five police officers and a prisoner are killed in clashes at a high-security jail that saw Islamist inmates take an officer hostage. IS claims responsibility.

