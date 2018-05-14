Disease Outbreak: Delta Govt Approves Construction Of Isolation Centre

The Delta State Government has keyed into the proposition of the Federal Government directing all states to begin to manage outbreaks on their own.

This is part of the efforts to prevent and contain the fast outbreak and spread of epidemic diseases such as Lassa Fever, Monkey Pox, and Ebola.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye announced during a ministerial briefing in Asaba on Monday.

Dr. Mordi said that the state government has approved the construction of an isolation center at the federal medical center in Asaba with emergency response system in managing the outbreak of diseases.

Tests and investigations pertaining to suspected cases can now be confirmed in the state other than the usual transfer to a federal Government isolation and medical investigation facility in Irruah Edo state.

Complementing this effort also will be the establishment of the south regional office outstation of the Nigerian Institute of Medical outreach which will help to conduct research into diseases of public health importance, develop structures for the training of health personnel.