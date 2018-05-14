Shiite Members Clash With Police In Abuja

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) on Monday clashed with the police at the Federal Secretariat complex in Abuja.

The Shiite members stormed the area to protest the released of their leader Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

READ ALSO: Police, Shiites Clash At Federal Secretariat In Abuja

They were said to have grounded the complex and taken over the roads in the area, just a few metres from the Presidential Villa and the National Assembly complex.

The protesters destroyed a police vehicle during the clash while they were later removed from the area with tear gas and water cannon by the police.

See photos from the scene of the incident below;