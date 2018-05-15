Ajimobi Inaugurates 33 Oyo Local Government Council Chairmen

Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi has inaugurated the newly elected local government Chairmen in Oyo State.

33 local government Chairmen and 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) were ushered into office during the inauguration held on Monday at the House of Chiefs in the secretariat at Ibadan, the state capital.

Governor Ajimobi during the inauguration encouraged the new chairmen to run an encompassing administration and to accommodate everyone within the party, including their political adversaries.

According to him, the hallmark of a good leader is a forgiving spirit. He, therefore, urged the chairmen to imbibe the same spirit.

“Successful politicians are known through their attitude of forgiving. We must be humble in victory and carry those who fight against us along in governance after every political battle. It is in the best interest of our people.

“It is good that we have many people running with us. If you run alone, you will come first and last in the race. But now, we have run with others,” Governor Ajimobi added.

He challenged the chairmen to see their victory as the beginning of greater responsibilities to serve the people at the grassroots, in accordance with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which, he said, focused on welfare and well-being of the people.