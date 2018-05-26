It Will Be Difficult For Nigeria To Develop Without Tackling Corruption – Umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. Dave Umahi, says the chances of Nigeria achieving progress without tackling corruption decisively are very slim.

Umahi said this on Saturday during a media chat to mark the 2018 Democracy Day celebration and his third year in office, in Abakaliki, the state capital.

“Without tackling corruption, it would be very difficult for our country to develop,” he said.

Although the governor was elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has frequently criticised President Muhammadu Buhari, he is not eager to criticise the President.

“For those that believe that the only way they will know I am in PDP is to castigate Mr President, he is the only boss I have, I will not,” the governor said.

Umahi also used the opportunity to thank the people of the state for their support, three years after assuming office.

On Buhari’s scorecard, three years after he swept into power, the governor believes the President is “not God to do everything 100 percent right.”

While Governor Umahi is in no hurry to criticise the President, he did not spare those who pretend to be supporters of President Buhari even though the reality is that they are critics.

“For those that are pretending to be supporting the President, they just want to come and loot this state again,” the governor said.

“The looting for eight years was never enough for them. Eight years, they have nothing to show for it. So we cannot be distracted and our books are very ready and open.” Umahi added.