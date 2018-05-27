Pinnick, Former Eagles Coaches, Players Attend Channels Kids Cup Final

Super Eagles Stars were at the Campos Square in Lagos on Sunday to watch Nigerian kids play at the Channels Kids Cup Final.

Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, former Super Eagles Captain Joseph Yobo and Former Super Eagles Midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju were in attendance to cheer the children.

Also, former Coaches of Super Eagles, Samson Siasia and Austin Eguavon were in attendance.

The final match was between LGEA Central Primary School, Kwara State and Baptist Primary, Osun State

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode opened the match with a ceremonial kick-off.

LGEA Central Primary School, Kwara won the match with 3-1 scoreline.