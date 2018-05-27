Salah ‘Confident’ For World Cup Despite Shoulder Injury

Channels Television  
Updated May 27, 2018
Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (C) is comforted by team members and Real Madrid’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd L) as he leaves the pitch after injury during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on May 26, 2018. PHOTO: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

 

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah is “confident” of being fit for the World Cup despite suffering a shoulder injury in Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

Salah was forced off in tears during the first half of the 3-1 loss in Kiev on Saturday, sparking fears he wouldn’t make it to the World Cup in Russia next month.

“It was a very tough night, but I’m a fighter. Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud,” Salah wrote on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

“Your love and support will give me the strength I need.

AFP



More on Sports

Police Probe Karius Death Threats After Champions League Misery

Real Madrid Set For Hero’s Welcome After European Success

Governor Ambode Makes Ceremonial Kick-Off At Channels Kids Cup Final

Klopp Feels Sorry For Karius After Costly Errors In Liverpool’s Loss

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV