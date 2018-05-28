Gunmen Attack Seminary, Shoot Catholic Priest

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Monday attacked a seminary in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The armed bandits according to reports shot a Catholic priest and injured another during the attack on the minor seminary.

Some students were also injured with properties destroyed by the gunmen.

Those injured in the attack are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC).

The Director of Caritas Nigeria, an agency of the Catholic Church, Reverend Father Evaristus Bassey confirmed the attack to Channels Television.

He also called for prayers for victims of the attack.